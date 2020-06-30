Pederson wins second term in Senate District 19

Incumbent Republican Sen. Roland Pederson won his second term in the District 19 seat Tuesday, beating opponent David M. Mason by more than 1,000 votes.
“I am just very happy, very elated for the victory,” Pederson said. “It was a hard campaign.”
No Democrats filed for the seat.
The final vote tally was 6,680-5,591 for Pederson. The races in Garfield, Grant and Kay counties were close, with slim victories for Pederson in Garfield by 208 votes and Grant by 186 votes.
Mason was able to squeak out a win in Kay County by only 16 votes.
Pederson gained the upper hand in Alfalfa County, where he won about 78% of the vote in his home county, a 711 vote difference.
“I think those people in Alfalfa County know me the best,” Pederson said. “I have lived there all my life. That’s where our family was raised, where I raised my family… I appreciate the people that supported me there.”
Overall, Pederson won District 19 by about 54.4% of the vote.
Pederson said it was difficult to finish the wheat harvest and campaign at the same time but was successful with the help of his family.
“It was really trying for me, trying to hold down my farming in probably the most busy time of the year,” Pederson said. “I was obligated to get that finished before we could actually really get out and feel like we had some time spent on the doors and really hear what the constituents were concerned about.
“But we finished the wheat harvest as a family, and then we all pitched in together as a family and went to knocking on doors and just putting it all out there for the final couple of weeks of the campaign.”
Now, Pederson looks toward the future and is ready to deal with the challenges in his next term.
“We are in uncharted territory as for as how the economy and budget are going to look,” Pederson said. “We wake up in what seems like a new world every day. There are a lot of unknowns out there, but I am an optimistic guy and I think we will get through it.
“We have been in deficits, but we’ve always maintained. The people in Oklahoma have a great resilience, especially the people in Northwest Oklahoma.”
Pederson ran into some scrutiny from Enid residents on the campaign trail who said he does not have Enid’s best interests in mind.
Pederson said he will work to unite District 19 and make it one of the best districts in the state.
“I do not want the city of Enid to think that I am divided against them,” Pederson said. “I tried to serve (Enid) the best I could, and I will continue that service of trying to unite us as a district and serve in the best interest of the district.”
Mason could not be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.