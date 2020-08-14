Parade entries lacking; chamber to decide Thursday about moving forward

The number of entries for the Cherokee Strip Celebration Parade is down, according to Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, and organizers are asking those who want to participate to do so by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The chamber board of directors will make a decision about the parade at its board meeting Thursday.
"Due to the ongoing pandemic, we are substantially down on our Cherokee Strip parade entries this year," the chamber said in an email sent Friday. "The 2019 Cherokee Strip parade included 89 entries. We feel that we must have at least 45 entries to move forward with the parade this year."
Anyone wanting to have an entry in the Sept. 12 parade must complete an application and return it to kalea@enidchamber.com or bring it to the chamber office, 210 Kenwood by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The entry fee for nonprofit and commercial floats is $10, while the cost for other floats is $5. There is no charge for marching bands to participate.
"We are planning to take several steps to promote public health and safety for the parade and other Cherokee Strip activities," the chamber said.
Those steps include:
• Parade participants will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
• The public will be encouraged to wear masks and spread out for the parade.
"There is no need for most of the crowd to be on Randolph by the reviewing stand," the chamber stated. "Spectators will be asked to assemble on Independence and Grand, which are on the parade route."
• Family units should be at least 10 feet apart.
• Food vendors will be required to wear masks and provide hand sanitizer.
• Art and craft vendors also are required to have masks and provide hand sanitizer.
• Art and craft booths will be 10 feet apart (every other space).
• There will be no pony rides, train rides or inflatable bounce houses this year.
For other information, contact the chamber at (580) 237-2494 or email kalea@enidchamber.com.
