Several organizations have stepped up to feed those in need after Our Daily Bread had to close Friday for two weeks due to an exposure to COVID-19.
Starting Monday, Salvation Army of Enid will have its mobile canteen at Our Daily Bread, 616 W. Randolph, to provide breakfast and lunch each week day, Monday through Friday, Capt. David Brittle said Friday.
This is the first time the soup kitchen has ever had to close, Val Ross, director, said in an email. Our Daily Bread serves 100-300 people a day, five days a week.
"We are heartbroken for those who rely on Our Daily Bread for their meals," Ross said. "May God be with us all and with His abundance of grace and mercy, see us through this pandemic."
All those affected at Our Daily Bread will be under quarantine until Sept. 18, when the facility will resume its normal routine of serving the public.
"This is a precautionary measure as a part of our safety protocols protecting our staff and our patrons," Ross said.
In the meantime, several churches and other organizations will provide food, money or volunteers to serve meals.
According to a list provided by Salvation Army, other groups helping out are First Assembly of God, AM AMBUCS, Community Development Support Association, city of Enid, Forgotten Ministries, Loaves & Fishes, Hope Outreach, First Methodist Church, United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, Boy Scouts and Central Christian Church.
First Presbyterian Church, 502 W. Maine, also will provide free sack lunches four days for the next two weeks: 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Thursday, Sept. 15 and Sept. 17
Salvation Army also provides a free meal at 6 p.m. each day, while First Presbyterian Church also serves a free meal 11 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
