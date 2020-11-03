Operation Christmas Child annual collection set for Nov. 16-23

Local organizers of Operation Christmas Child are encouraging churches and families to get their shoe boxes filled now, in anticipation of the annual collection Nov. 16-23.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, will open two drop-off sites in the Enid area that week, for people to deliver gift boxes for children in the developing world.
Operation Christmas Child delivers special shoeboxes filled with gifts, along with Christian evangelism, to children worldwide. Since 1993, more than 178 million children in more than 150 countries have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox, according to the group's website.
Janice Burns, regional church relations coordinator for Operation Christmas Child, said the non-denominational effort is a way for local Christians to share love with children in need around the world — especially needed during the global coronavirus pandemic.
"In this time when COVID has affected so many countries around the world, these children are in such need this year, to feel God's love," Burns said, "and to receive this tangible gift as a way we can express God's love to them."
Burns said Operation Christmas Child is not meant to replace Christian or nonprofit efforts to provide for long-term needs, such as sustainable income, clean water and food production, in the developing world. She said it's meant to show children living in hard conditions someone loves them.
Since each child receives a gift box only once, Burns said the program doesn't negatively impact local businesses.
"What's important is that child receives a gift, a gift of love," Burns said, "and many of them have never received a gift before in their lives."
While the collection drive centers around the Christmas season, deliveries of the boxes happens all year long.
Individual boxes are available to be picked up at Ruth's Christian Bookstore, 3502 W. Garriott, and Hobby Lobby, 610 S. Cleveland.
Burns said donors also can use any regular shoe box. Suggested items to pack in the shoe boxes and instructions on filling them are available at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box.
Once boxes are filled, they can be returned between Nov. 16-23 to one of two collection sites:
• Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7100 S. 66th, Enid: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16-22, and 9-11 a.m. Nov. 23.
• Westminster Church, 2217 Constitution: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 16-23.
Burns encouraged local churches and families to use Operation Christmas Child as a teaching opportunity for children and teens.
"It's a great way to teach children about Christian giving and the whole concept of ministry,” she said.
Participants can "build" their own gift box or have Operation Christmas Child build it online for $25, at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline.
Some items not allowed in Operation Christmas Child boxes are candy; toothpaste; gum; used or damaged items; war-related items such as toy guns, knives or military figures; chocolate or food; seeds; fruit rolls or other fruit snacks; drink mixes (powdered or liquid); liquids or lotions; medications or vitamins; breakable items such as snow globes or glass containers; aerosol cans.
"The most important thing you can pack into that shoebox is prayer,” Burns said, "for the child, for the volunteers and for the shoebox to arrive exactly where it's supposed to be."
Operation Christmas Child has set a goal to collect 11 million boxes worldwide this year. Last year, donors in Northwest Oklahoma contributed more than 21,000 boxes, and this years Burns said the organization has raised the Northwest Oklahoma goal to 21,777 boxes.
For information on Operation Christmas Child, go to https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child. For more information on local collections, call Janice Burns at (580) 554-6162.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.