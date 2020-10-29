The 2021 Open Enrollment Period for individual health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.
Oklahomans who do not have health insurance through their employer, Medicare or Medicaid may be eligible to purchase coverage through the health insurance marketplace, according to a press release from Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID).
"Due to COVID-19’s impact on Oklahoma employers and communities, the Oklahoma Insurance Department expects to see increased demand for ACA individual health insurance plans, including on and off-exchange health plans," according to the press release.
“We strive to support all Oklahomans looking for coverage and recognize many who lost their employer coverage due to the pandemic may be new to the marketplace,” said Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready. “I made it an early priority to increase options for consumers and I am excited to meet our goal and double the number of plans on the marketplace."
The same three insurers that offered individual health plans on the 2020 Exchange will return for 2021 — Blue Cross Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK), Bright Health and Medica Insurance Co. In 2021, Oscar Health, UnitedHealthCare (UHC) and CommunityCare Oklahoma (CCOK) will join the marketplace in Oklahoma. BCBSOK and Medica offer statewide plans while Bright Health, CCOK, Oscar and UHC serve limited areas of the state, according to OID.
“Shop around and look for a plan that truly meets your needs," Mulready said. "I encourage you to talk with your insurance agent to become familiar with marketplace options.”
If you are currently uninsured, you can visit healthcare.gov to compare plans and enroll in a plan. If you already have health insurance, you will be automatically re-enrolled in your existing plan if it still is available.
"Even if you are satisfied with your current plan, review your coverage and compare plans to ensure you can select the best option for you," OID recommended.
Visit https://www.healthcare.gov/see-plans/ to view plan options, estimate monthly premiums and total annual out-of-pocket costs for each plan and learn how to buy a plan. You also can determine if you qualify for Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) at https://www.healthcare.gov/medicaid-chip/.
If you have questions about other insurance issues, contact Oklahoma Insurance Department at (800) 522-0071 or visit www.oid.ok.gov.
