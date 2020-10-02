Oklahoma's wheat production totals 104 million bushels

Oklahoma winter wheat production totaled 104 million bushels this year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture's national Agricultural Statistics Service.
That figure was down from 110 million bushels harvested in 2019. Yield was 40 bushels an acre each year, although the number of acres harvested this year was 2.6 million bushels, which is down from 2.75 million bushels in 2019.
The state's wheat production has been up and down for the past several years. In 2016, harvest amounted to 136.5 million bushels, then dropped to 98.6 million bushels in 2017 and 70 million bushels in 2018, according to NASS.
According to NASS' summary, the report contained results from an agriculture survey done in September, and production numbers are considered final for the 2020 crop year.
In all of the United States, winter wheat production was about 1.83 billion bushels this year, down from 1.93 billion bushels in 2019. Yield was 49.7 bushels an acre, down from 51.7 bushels an acre last year.
Across the country, about 36.7 million acres was harvested this year, down from 37.4 million acres last year.
Progress continues to be made on planting the next wheat crop.
According to NASS' Oklahoma crop progress report from Monday, winter wheat planting reached 27%, down from 11% last year and down 2% from normal.
Winter wheat emergence was 7%, up 3% from last year and 4% from normal.
Soil moisture conditions remain good, with 56% of topsoil listed as having adequate moisture, according to NASS. Surplus moisture was seen in 5% of topsoil.
Another 27% of topsoil was listed as short of moisture, with 12% listed as very short.
Subsoil moisture is listed as adequate in 61%, while there is a surplus in 2%.
Another 21% of subsoil is listed as short and 16% is very short.
