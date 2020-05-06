Oklahoma 58 north of Oklahoma 8 in Major County closing Monday

All lanes of north and southbound Oklahoma 58 will be closed between the Oklahoma 8 junction and E0500 Road, north of Oklahoma 8 over the Cimarron River, between Fairview and Ringwood in Major County for an ongoing bridge project, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The closing will begin 7 a.m. Monday and lasts through 5 p.m. May 18 as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project, according to a release from the agency. Traffic will be detoured to Oklahoma 58, to U.S. 60, to U.S. 412; then to Oklahoma 58. Drivers should plan extra travel time or find an alternate route.
Throughout the project, drivers can expect there to be narrowed lanes, temporary lane closures and lane shifts. Drivers should continue to use caution in the area and plan extra travel time,, according to ODOT.
The $4.1 million contract was awarded to Manhattan Road and Bridge is scheduled to be completed in winter 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.