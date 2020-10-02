An Okeene man was injured Friday morning in a single-vehicle accident in Caddo County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Buddy L. King, 42, was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in fair condition with head, arm and trunk injuries, according to the report.
The accident happened at 6:36 a.m. on a county road 2 miles south of Albert.
According to the report, King was driving a 1995 Freightliner south on Oklahoma 146 when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road to the left. The vehicle hit an embankment and a fence.
King's condition was listed in the report as apparently normal, and the cause was inattention. King was not wearing a seat belt.
