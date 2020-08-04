Oklahoma Gas & Electric is warning customers of the potential for scams targeting some customers by phone and e-mail.
"We want to keep you informed, aware and safe," the company said to customers in an e-mail. "Scammers have been targeting our customers by phone and email, saying they work for OG&E."
The company said it will never: ask for payment over the phone; demand you pay a bill with a pre-paid debit card; ask to meet us somewhere to make a bill payment; tell you that we will come to your home or business to collect payment in cash; ask for your bank information over the phone; or ask for a credit card number over the phone.
To avoid falling prey to a scam, OG& offered the following advice.
• If you are unsure about your bill being past due, you can sign in to your oge.com account to see if you have a balance.
• Call the company and use its automated system to get account information, including last payment receipt date and new account balance.
• Call the company and talk with a customer service representative at (800) 272-9741.
• Business customers can contact our Business Advantage Group at (888) 988-9747.
OG&E also advised deleting all suspicious emails that require “immediate action” to verify your account details or which demand personal information. Ignore all suspicious requests for personal information, such as bank account numbers, usernames and passwords, credit card numbers, or Social Security numbers, the company recommended.
Scam calls can be reported to Federal Trade Commission, state consumer protection agency or local law enforcement agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.