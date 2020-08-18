OBI in need of donors of all blood types

Oklahoma Blood Institute faces an immediate need for donors of all blood types.
"All healthy adults are strongly urged to donate blood as soon as possible at their nearest Oklahoma Blood Institute donor center or mobile blood drive," OBI stated in a news release Tuesday. "Ongoing COVID-19 concerns, hundreds of additional blood drive cancellations and school scheduling changes have contributed to a large drop in volunteer blood donations. Donations are needed right away to avoid a blood emergency."
OBI serves more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities across the state, including St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, relying on approximately 1,200 volunteer blood donors per day to meet the needs of patients.
"Trauma patients, children with cancer or individuals with life-threatening blood disorders simply cannot wait for transfusion care," OBI stated.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Appointments are preferred to help with social distancing, but walk-ins will be accepted as schedules allow. CDC guidelines will be followed at all donor centers and mobile drives.
Donors may visit obi.org or call (877) 340-8777 to schedule their appointment now at OBI’s Enid donor center, 301 E. Cherokee.
