Northwest Oklahoma Blood Institute is seeking the public's help in a capital campaign to expand and renovate Enid Donor Center.
The $1.4 million capital campaign kicked off with a $50,000 donation in November from Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation, but Jessica Nelson, coordinator for the "Blood Can't Wait" campaign said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed fundraising efforts.
"It hasn't stopped," Nelson said, "but the virus really slowed down fundraising."
Since November, the campaign has raised a total of more than $616,000, including $400,000 committed by the Northwest OBI board. But, to bring the plan to fruition, Nelson said Enid Donor Center needs to raise an additional $784,000.
The total $1.4 million project will occur in two phases, Nelson said.
The first phase, which already is out for bids, will be an addition onto the east end of the existing building at 301 E. Cherokee, including three additional offices, a storage room and staging area for donor center staff, a covered loading and unloading area and a storm shelter that also will be used as a cell therapy room.
The covered loading and unloading area will support Blood Mobile operations, which conduct more than 900 mobile blood drives from Enid Donor Center each year.
Remodeling the interior of the donor center will be the second phase, improving the working environment for staff and the atmosphere for donors, and also improving the efficiency of blood donations, Nelson said.
"The idea is to make it more pleasant for the blood donors," Nelson said. "They are working for a professional spa feeling, that is cozy and comfortable and not so stark, like a doctor's office."
Design work for the project has been completed by Corbin & Merz Architects, and bids are due in by June 25. Nelson said a contractor will be selected in July, and a groundbreaking is expected in late August.
Tax-deductible donations to the project capital campaign can be sent to OBI Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee, Enid, OK 73701. For information, call Nelson at (580) 747-3434, or email jessica@nelsoncpm.com.
Any civic club, church or organization also can support OBI by hosting a blood drive. For information, call OBI Enid at (580) 233-9323.
Blood donors also can visit OBI.org or call (877) 340-8777 to schedule an appointment. Most people older than 15 and in good health can donate. The entire process takes about an hour.
