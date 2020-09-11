Oklahoma Bible Academy’s 2020 graduating class received the school’s highest average ACT score in school history, with an average of 26.83 on the college-readiness exam.
Students across Oklahoma in 2019-20 had an average composite score of 19.3, out of a possible 36, while the U.S. average composite was 20.8, according to a press release from OBA.
OBA requires all graduating seniors to take the ACT. Students most recently took the exam in the 2019-20 school year, according to OBA.
Most colleges use ACT or SAT scores as part of admissions requirements. Since 2017, the state has funded and required all 11th-grade students to take either the ACT or SAT. In July, however, it exempted Oklahoma students graduating this current school year who did not have the opportunity to take required assessments in spring 2020 due to COVID-19.
While OBA’s average ACT scores have been the highest in Northwest Oklahoma for the past several years, according to the release, Andy Wilkins, headmaster of OBA, said the class of 2020 had “exceptionally” high scores.
“It was a class that really embraced the challenging courses we offered and spurred on one another,” Wilkins said in the release.
Wilkins said the school’s small class sizes and broad range of Advanced Placement courses help contribute to a strong college-preparatory program.
In 2019, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education provided scores from the 2018 ACT exam for all 539 public or private high schools in Oklahoma, including those in Enid.
According to that report, then tabulated by Oklahoma Watch, Enid High School’s composite score was 18.4; Pioneer High School’s score was 19.8; Chisholm High School’s was 20.4; and OBA’s was 24.1, the highest in Garfield County. Other scores are available at oklahomawatch.org/2019/06/20/update-act-scores-for-public-and-pri vate-high-schools.
Data on this year’s or 2019’s scores for other Oklahoma high schools are not available on the OSDE or ACT websites.
