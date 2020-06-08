Northwest Oklahoma to face high winds Tuesday

National Weather Service in Norman has issued a high wind watch and a wind advisory for Northwest Oklahoma effective from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Counties in wind advisory include Grant, Kay, Garfield, Noble, Blaine and Kingfisher counties in Northwest Oklahoma.
Northwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the wind advisory area, according to NWS. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NWS advises people to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and to secure outdoor objects.
Other parts of Northwest Oklahoma, including Harper, Woods, Alfalfa, Woodward and Major counties, are in a high wind watch from Tuesday morning to Tuesday evening.
West to northwest wind at 30-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible, according to NWS.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, according to NWS.
"Widespread power outages are possible," according to NWS, and travel could be difficult, especially in high-profile vehicles.
Fire conditions will be near critical in western Oklahoma, according to NWS.
According to U.S. Drought Monitor, much of Northwest Oklahoma is in abnormally dry to severe drought conditions.
