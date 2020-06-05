The nonprofit Mental Health Association Oklahoma now offers a free virtual support group via Zoom that is specifically for people dealing with the trauma and stress related to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and the “ongoing crisis in America.”
It is facilitated by Carmen White Janak, a diversity, equity and inclusion professional and a non-denominational minister for more than 30 years.
The Coping with Trauma from Racial Injustice support and open dialogue group will start at 7 p.m. June 15. More details are available at mhaok.org/supportgroups.
In addition, Mental Health Association Oklahoma encourages people to contact its free Mental Health Assistance Center at (918) 585-1213 and (405) 943-3700 for help and support. It is open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. People may also send emails to info@mhaok.org.
“We hope people will participate in our virtual support group that will create a safe environment for people to cope with this national tragedy,” said Mike Brose, CEO of Mental Health Association Oklahoma. “I also want to spread the message that, yes, we should be outraged and saddened by the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. And, yes, we must stand together and protest so tragedies like this never happen again.
“In addition, for the sake of individuals, families and communities across Oklahoma, our outrage and protests must stop short of violence of any kind,” Brose said. “The time has come to work collaboratively together now and going forward as a unified people. We support all first responders in Oklahoma and across the country to have ongoing mental health training, including Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training, to know how to safely and appropriately respond to people in crisis.”
