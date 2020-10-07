NOC going online after Thanksgiving break; Northwestern plans in-person classes

Northern Oklahoma College will switch to online instruction after the Thanksgiving break, and will make adjustments to its spring academic calendar.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University plans to continue in-person instruction after Thanksgiving.
NOC will transition to online instruction and final exams this year, the school said in an emailed press release.
Several adjustments are being made to the spring calendar.
“Based on consultation with local health officials along with a Memo of Understanding with a partner institution, NOC will adjust the start date of the spring semester in order to match schedules as required with our partner and to give us the best chance to finish the spring term in-person,” said NOC President Cheryl Evans.
She said winter break will be extended and spring classes will start Jan. 19. NOC will not have a traditional spring break in March 2021 in order to avoid another possible surge in COVID cases due to student and employee travel.
"This approach should allow NOC to finish the semester as originally scheduled," according to the press release.
More details on the spring schedule and important dates will be shared after approval at the Oct. 21 Board of Regents meeting.
NOC, a public two-year community college, serves 5,700 students on the home campus in Tonkawa, branch in Enid, NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater, online and the University Center in Ponca City. Of these students about 60% receive financial aid and/or scholarships.
In an email, Northwestern said the plan now is to continue in-person instruction.
"It is Northwestern’s intention to remain on-campus with face-to-face instruction following Thanksgiving break," according to the email.
Plans for the spring semester have not been finalized.
"Northwestern is currently evaluating numerous options for spring break with no decision being made at this point," according to the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.