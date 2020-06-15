News & Eagle's Hefton wins Photo of the Year

Enid News & Eagle photographer Billy Hefton won the 2019 OG&E Daily Photo of the Year.
Hefton’s show-stopping photo featured a girl showing her Duroc pig at a livestock show in March 2019.
“Perfect,” the judge wrote. “Photographer was in the right place at the right time. An excellent capture with the angle and getting emotion and action and story all in one.”
News & Eagle individuals earned these honors Monday in the largest division of the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest:
• FEATURE STORY: 2nd, James Neal, “A harvest of joy: Teacher finds blessings in breast cancer,” Enid News & Eagle.
• IN-DEPTH REPORTING: 3rd, Mitchell Willetts, “How the city obtained a crucial piece of Lahoma Courts for redevelopment,” Enid News & Eagle.
• COLUMN WRITING: 2nd, James Neal, Enid News & Eagle; 3rd, Jeff Mullin, Enid News & Eagle.
• SMALL SPACE AD: 3rd, Advertising Staff, “Hedges — We’re all ears,” Enid News & Eagle.
• SPORTS PHOTOGRAPH: 3rd, Billy Hefton, “Leaping over arms,” Enid News & Eagle.
• FRONT PAGE DESIGN: 2nd, Joe Malan, Enid News & Eagle.
The News & Eagle also earned these staff honors:
• NEWS CONTENT: 3rd.
• EDITORIAL WRITING: 2nd.
• PHOTOGRAPHY: 3rd.
• SPORTS COVERAGE: 2nd.
• SALES PROMOTION: 3rd, “Readers’ Choice.”
• COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP: 2nd, “Pillar of the Plains.”.
The News & Eagle tied for third overall in the Division I category.
Members of Maine Press Association judged more than 1,300 entries from 74 Oklahoma newspapers.
