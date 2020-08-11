Enid’s newest Mexican food restaurant invites the public to enjoy a meal, and to satisfy cravings.
It’s a family affair at Frida’s Antojos, 115 E. Maine, owned by Enrique Aguilar and operated by his cousin, Maria Aguirre and a staff of sisters, mothers, daughters and aunts.
Aguirre’s daughter, Carolina Zendejas, said having all the family members working together in the restaurant’s small kitchen is rewarding.
“We’ve all grown closer together as a family, for sure,” Zendejas said with a laugh.
The restaurant opened on East Maine in mid-July, just north of the outfield at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, after moving from its former location on North Grand.
Aguirre said the restaurant’s name and logo were inspired by a drawing her niece made of 20th century Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, and the Mexican word antojo, which means craving.
The restaurant is designed to be a place for families and friends to gather, Aguirre said, to enjoy the food and then enjoy an antojo that compliments their meal.
Using recipes she learned at her mother’s side in Mexico, Aguirre and her family-staff create authentic Mexican dishes, featuring shredded beef and pork tacos, mulitas and red tacos. Aguirre said her favorite dishes are the menudo and pozole, traditional Mexican soup and stew, respectively. The menudo and pozole are served on weekends only. Frida’s slow-roasted corn-on-the-cob also is a guest favorite.
Along with the main dishes, Aguirre said complimentary antojos — sweet and savory cravings — include fresas con crema, mango smoothies and fruit cups.
Seating inside the small restaurant is limited, but it is a big step up from the former walk-up location on North Grand.
Since moving into the new location, Aguirre said business has been good.
“A lot of people have started looking and coming in to try it, so I think it’s going well,” she said.
Frida’s Antojos is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.
