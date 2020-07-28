Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.