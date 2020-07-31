Near-record rain: July 2nd-wettest since 1921

Rainfall for July in the north central region of Oklahoma, which includes Garfield County, was well above normal, according to Oklahoma Climatological Survey.
The region has received an average of 7.79 inches of rain through Thursday, which is 5.03 inches above normal, according to OCS. That makes it the second-wettest July for the region since records were kept starting in 1921.
However, some parts of the area have received much more rain, the bulk of it coming in the past two weeks.
According to the Mesonet, a string of weather-recording stations in every Oklahoma County, the site at Breckinridge has received 11.96 inches of rain since July 1. The site at Medford has received 10.56 inches.
Other sites in the area include: Lahoma, 8.81 inches; Fairview, 8.51 inches; Cherokee, 9.38 inches; Alva, 8.52 inches; Seiling 5.40 inches; Woodward, 3.30 inches; Kingfisher, 9.15 inches; and Watonga, 8.37 inches.
Normal precipitation for July at all Northwest Oklahoma Mesonet sites is less than 3 inches, including 2.8 at Breckinridge.
The bulk of July's rain has come in the past 14 days, with the Breckinridge Mesonet site recording 7.07 inches. Also topping 5 inches were Lahoma, 6.02; Medford, 5.60; Cherokee, 6.00; Alva, 5.79; Kingfisher, 5.22; and Watonga, 6.50.
Fairview's Mesonet site has recorded 4.24 inches in the past 14 days, while the Seiling site has recorded 1.34 inches and the Woodward site just .58 of an inch.
The Enid area is expected to receive a break from the rain for the next few days, although there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night, according to National Weather Service.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected to be sunny with highs in the 80s.
Rain chances of 20-30% return Tuesday and continue through Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.