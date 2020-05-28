The 18th annual NAMIWalks Oklahoma event, scheduled for Saturday, has moved from a group walk to a virtual gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new event is being called NAMIWalks Your Way.
“The Oklahoma chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) is excited to join over 120 NAMIWalks events across the country,” said James Bost, executive director of NAMI Oklahoma. “We hope the event will promote awareness for mental health and raise money to continue offering support groups and educational programs.”
Participants can walk a 5K through their neighborhood, on their treadmill or do something meaningful and fun to celebrate the virtual walk day. Individuals interested in participating can visit the NAMI Oklahoma website at www.namio klahoma.org.
NAMIWalks is sponsored in part by Bank of Oklahoma, BancFirst, Grand Lake Mental Health Center and Lundbeck.
NAMI Oklahoma has also partnered with the Oklahoma City Energy FC to help encourage and motivate all Oklahomans to move for mental health as a lead up to NAMIWalks Your Way during the month of May. Participants are encouraged to share their experience online using social media hashtags #NAMIOklahoma #MoveForMentalHealth #MentalHealth ForAll.
For more information on NAMI Oklahoma, visit https://www.namiokla homa.org/.
