A strong winter storm moved into Oklahoma Monday, bringing a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet to a large part of the Sooner State.
National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning until 1 p.m. Wednesday for much of the state, including Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble, Blaine and Kingfisher counties.
Significant ice accumulations are expected in many areas.
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice," according to the NWS warning. "Travel could be nearly impossible."
Enid Public Schools, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Autry Technology Center and Northern Oklahoma College decided Monday night to call off school for Tuesday.
The Enid area saw a mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet on Monday that made streets slick in spots.
The weather led Northwestern Oklahoma State University to cancel classes Monday. All Northern Oklahoma College campuses closed early.
Monday evening, OG&E System Watch showed more than 96,000 customers without power, most in central Oklahoma. That number had dropped to about 77,000 by 8 p.m.
The forecast for the Enid area for Tuesday calls for a 100% chance of more precipitation, according to NWS.
Freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, is expected before 2 p.m., according to NWS, with freezing rain likely until 5 p.m. After that, there is a chance of rain or freezing rain. Tuesday night, there is a 50% chance of more freezing rain.
The high temperature Tuesday is expected to be 33, according to NWS, but a north wind of 13-16 mph, with gusts to 23 mph, will make it feel colder. The low Tuesday night should be around 30.
Wednesday should see more freezing rain before 8 a.m., according to NWS, then rain. The chance of precipitation is 90%. The high Wednesday is expected to be 39.
Rain is likely Wednesday night, according to NWS, with a low of 35.
The forecast for the rest of the week calls for a 40% chance of rain Thursday, with a high of 46, and sunny skies through the weekend, with highs reaching to near 60 by Saturday.
