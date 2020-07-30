Mental Health Association Oklahoma launched a new virtual mental health support group Wednesday, targeted specifically to men.
Matthew Gleason, with Mental Health Association Oklahoma, said the organization already offered a number of other virtual support groups, including groups for people suffering from mental illness, the effects of trauma and racial injustice.
Gleason said a "silver lining" of the COVID-19 pandemic is opportunities have expanded for virtual support groups and other forms of mental health treatment.
"These can be offered statewide, nationally and globally," Gleason said. "We're excited to get into Enid. Enid is one of the most important cities for our organization right now, as we continue our expansion beyond the Oklahoma City metro and Tulsa."
DJ Mercer, a counselor at Hawthorne Elementary School in Tulsa, said he got the idea for the men's mental health support group after analyzing his own communication problems with his wife.
"I started recognizing discrepancies in how I express myself," Mercer said. "I think it comes from how I was socialized as a child, and a lot of men have this issue — we're not taught how to express ourselves, and we don't have the words to express our feelings."
Mercer said he undertook a lot of "soul searching and research, to better understand how to be a better person, and how to be better in my relationships, because part of that is being able to trust your emotions with another person."
That research led Mercer to a conviction to help other men improve their relationships and their mental health.
"I figured if I had a hard time communicating — and I have an educational background in psychology — there are probably a lot of other men who have that same problem."
Mercer said he wants the virtual support group to give men a safe space to "talk about what's bothering them, and give them some techniques to become a better man and a whole man."
Rebecca Hubbard, Mental Health Association Oklahoma's director of outreach, prevention and education, said she hopes the support group will help men feel less isolated, and realize other men are facing the same problems.
"I think men experience unique pressures in society and culture, the way it is today, and they often can become isolated from any support structure," Hubbard said, "and being able to talk among other men gives them a safe space to express what they're going through, and know they will be encouraged and fortified for their work and life. I would hope they would find balance, strength and hope that creates a solid foundation for all their relationships and endeavors."
Hubbard said if men have other underlying mental illnesses or substance abuse issues, they can receive referrals for other services through the support group.
Mercer encouraged men to participate in the virtual support group, and said he hopes the group will help dispel the stigma associated with seeking mental health help.
"Seeking mental health help doesn't mean there's something wrong with you — it just means you need some help, and there's nothing wrong with needing help," Mercer said. "And sometimes our partners don't understand, but another man will."
This and all other Mental Health Association Oklahoma services are free. The virtual men's support group meets 6-7 p.m. Thursdays. To sign up, visit https://mhaok.org/mens-mental-health, and for more information call (918) 585-1213 or (405) 943-3700 or visit https://mhaok.org/mental-health-assistance-center.
