The Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale will be a combination of online auctions and small, local church events, in place of the usual large gathering at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, due to concerns over COVID-19.
An in-person auction item preview event and bake sale will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Enid Mennonite Brethren Church, 2500 N. Van Buren.
Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale is one of 46 relief sales each year in the United States and Canada, all of which raise money for Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) worldwide disaster and relief efforts, according to the event website.
Luella Unruh, co-chair of this year’s sale, said this year the Oklahoma sale will include an online quilt and craft auction through Nov. 5. Online auctioning will be at http://www.okreliefsale.com.
Unruh said the crafts and handmade quilts people seek out at the sale each year will be available for purchase in the online auction, and a limited amount of pepper nuts, noodles, apple butter, craft items and other baked goods will be available for sale at the Sunday event at Enid MBC.
Unruh said donations also can be made at http://www.okreliefsale.com to support the MCC.
For those who normally buy Christmas gifts at the relief sale to support MCC relief efforts, MCC offers online, at https://mcc.org/christmas#!, a variety of gifts that can be given in a loved one’s name to families in need around the world, from a brood of chicks to an entire well for a village.
