Mayor accepting nominations on COVID-19 safety
Mayor George Pankonin is accepting nominations to highlight businesses providing safety precautions from COVID-19 exposure.
Business leaders will be interviewed on the city of Enid’s Facebook Live video stream. The first stream will interview Connie Sturgeon-Hart, owner/operator of the Enid Chick-fil-A, and Ryan Jackson, co-owner of Jackson Diamond Jewelers.
Nominations for local businesses may be emailed to Pankonin at gpankonin@enid.org, with “COVID-19 Business Warriors” as the subject of the email.
