Man charged in June 5 death makes initial court appearance

A 20-year-old charged last week with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Enid man was arraigned Thursday.
Jarrod Lee Bergman appeared before Special District Judge Brian Lovell for arraignment on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction or while on probation. Bergman appeared without an attorney and has been held without bond since his arrest June 10 in Grant County.
Lovell continued the denial of bond for Bergman until a hearing could be held to determine if bond would be set. The hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 24.
Bergman was charged June 10 with first-degree murder in the death of Cord Kenneth Allen on June 5.
He faces life, life in prison without parole or death on the murder charge and one to 10 years in prison on the firearms charge.
Allen was found dead at his house at 1909 W. Walnut. He suffered six gunshot wounds, and officers located six shell casings in the living room, according to an affidavit filed in the case. A cellphone was found in the living room area, and inside Allen's pickup parked in the front yard of the residence were two Oklahoma driver's licenses issued to Bergman.
A search of Allen's cellphone found messages from Bergman on Facebook Messenger indicating Bergman was at Allen's house June 5, according to the affidavit. At one point, Bergman demanded Allen come home. Over the past few months, the messages showed the men had several arguments over "various issues" and made threats toward one another, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.