Making phone calls, finding beds — hospitals working together to match resources with need

In a move that may become more common if COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center accepted a COVID patient transfer from Oklahoma City on Monday — part of an informal practice of hospitals coordinating for bed space during a shortage.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, intensive care bed availability stood at 17% as of Tuesday evening. That number dropped to as low as 8% on Oct. 22.
When ICU beds become scarce, Tania Warnock, marketing project lead at Bass, said it's common for hospitals to coordinate across corporate lines to meet the need.
"We would absolutely transfer from hospital to hospital, and if someone is at another facility that's not an Integris facility, we would of course accept them," Warnock said. "I think that is standard of care for any hospital."
Warnock said she expects that to be commonplace, if demand remains high for ICU beds.
"When you're dealing with something like COVID-19, you have to be accepting to those in need, regardless of where they started," Warnock said. "I imagine there are multiple hospitals right now, making calls to try to find a bed."
But, Warnock said she's not aware of any formal system to manage that response, and match beds with patients in need across the state.
"It's a matter of making phone calls and seeing where there is an open bed," she said.
Krista Roberts, CEO at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, said that kind of coordination and cooperation should be expected.
"As a regional medical center, St. Mary's accepts all patients if we have the capacity and capability to provide the care required," she said. "We continue to accept transfers from within and out of our region, as we provide specialist care that is not always available in outlying areas. Hospitals across the state are working together in an effort to ensure medical services are available as Oklahomans need them."
For more information on resource availability during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit Oklahoma State Department of Health at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/executive-order-reports.
