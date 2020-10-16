Main Street Enid's first crosswalk art implementation will be Saturday with a tribute to Enid's aviation history.
"Recognizing the role of Enid in the early days of Clyde Cessna's aviation career and Enid's role in supporting the training of the world's best pilots at Vance Air Force Base, this design features a row of propellers designed to resemble flowers," Main Street Enid Executive Director Natalie Beurlot said in a news release. "While the form of the flower is loosely based on the evening primrose, a flower common to areas of Oklahoma, the coloration of the design utilizes bright yellow, oranges, and reds to aid with visual acuity for elderly walkers."
The crosswalk mural will be done by Vance Air Force Base Civil Engineer volunteers.
As a result of the work, the intersection of Grand and Cherokee will be closed beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Tuesday to give the paint a chance to dry before vehicles drive on it.
The selected design artist is Jack Morgan, who is a base architect for Vance Air Force Base. Before working for ASRC, he worked as director of architecture for different firms in Oklahoma City. In 2015, Morgan received the B.H. Prasad Honorary Award from his local chapter. The award recognizes his contributions to the betterment of the architectural profession, the community and the built environment.
"This is just one of four crosswalk murals that will be implemented downtown over the next couple of months that has been made possible for the community by AARP," Beurlot said.
Main Street Enid wasselected to receive an AARP Community Challenge grant, one of only 184 selected from all 50 states, Washington, D.C, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"With this quick-action grant, we will implement crosswalk art strategically placed in four high traffic areas to enhance public safety and improve walkability for older residents and all individuals in downtown Enid," Beurlot said. "We hope for the designs to be vibrant, original and eye-catching, making it easier for our community and visitors to see while walking and driving."
The Community Challenge funds innovative projects that inspire change in areas such as transportation, public spaces, housing, smart cities, civic engagement and coronavirus response.
To learn more about the work being funded by the AARP Community Challenge across the nation, including all 184 granted projects this year, visit aarp.org/CommunityChallenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.