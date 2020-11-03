Lucas retains seat in Congress

Rep. Frank Lucas

U.S. Rep Frank Lucas won reelection Tuesday, defeating Democrat challenger Zoe Midyett.

Lucas, a Republican from Cheyenne, has been in Congress since 1994, serving 13 terms, and represents Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District.

Lucas won with well more than 75% of the votes cast. In Garfield County, Lucas grabbed 79.96% of the vote.

The sprawling 3rd Congressional District is the largest district in terms of area in Oklahoma, including all or portions of 32 counties, stretching from the Panhandle to Tulsa, and from Yukon to Altus.

Lucas is ranking member of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, and is a member of the House Committee on Financial Services. He previously served as chairman and ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee. He also is part of the Republican whip team.

Before being elected to Congress, he served in the state House.

Midyett is a Wellston farmer-rancher and small business owner.

