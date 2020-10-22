Longfellow experiment headed to space Dec. 2

A science experiment by Longfellow Middle School students will be launched into space on Dec. 2.
The experiment, part of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education (NCESSE) program, was designed by Jesseca Patnode’s sixth-grade, now seventh-grade, class last school year. At least 300 middle school and high school students are participating in facilitating the experiment through the Student Spaceflights Experiments Program (SSEP). The Longfellow experiment seeks to answer the question, “How is seed germination effected by microgravity?”
Patnode, science teacher at Longfellow, expressed the class’s excitement for the upcoming launch.
"It has been an honor to have been a part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program,” Patnode said. “What an amazing opportunity this has been for my Longfellow Middle School sixth-grade students. My students and I appreciate the efforts of Mr. Hugaboom for bringing this adventure to our great city of Enid, Okla. I enjoyed watching them master each task and challenge that arose along their journey.”
The launch, originally scheduled for June, was pushed back. Astronauts on the International Space Station will carry out the class’ design, and the experiment will be returned to the students for harvesting and analysis. Teachers are planning on hosting a launch party that day with live streaming provided by SSEP.
NCESSE created the competition to give students an experience similar to that of a real-world scientist, founder Jeff Goldstein said.
“We are grateful to Dr. Jeff Goldstein and his team for creating such a wonderful program that provides students the opportunity to be ‘scientists,'” Patnode said. “My students were very excited about this challenge and enjoyed collaborating to complete their experiment.”
Dusty Hugaboom, astronomy teacher at Enid High and one of the mentor educators, thanked the Enid community for their support.
“None of this would have been possible without the generous donations from the community of Enid,” Hugaboom said. “They have provided a once in a lifetime experience for the kids.”
The project is entirely student-led with no help provided by teachers. This is Enid’s first experiment to be selected to take flight.
In addition to the science experiment, students across the district created mission patch designs to accompany the science experiment to the ISS. The two winning patches — one created by an elementary student and one created by a secondary student — display images of space, the Earth and the name of Enid Public Schools.
“I am so incredibly proud of their determination and achievements and cannot wait to see how they analyze their data once their experiment makes its return to Earth,” Patnode said. “These future scientists have left a lasting impression on me. I will forever be grateful to have shared this experience with them. I am looking forward to celebrating their success at the Launch Party in December.”
The SSEP is a program of NCESSE in the United States and the Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Space Education internationally.
