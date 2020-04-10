Local voters will decide several races

Several races shaped up Friday as the three-day filing period for local, state and national offices ended.
Garfield County residents will have a choice concerning who will be the next sheriff.
Current Sheriff Jody Helm filed, as did Cory Rink and Dariel Momsen.
Also filing for county offices were incumbents Janelle Sharp, court clerk; Reese Wedel, District 2 county commission; and Lorie Legere, county clerk. Since they were the only candidates filing, they all are automatically re-elected.
State and national candidates filed in Oklahoma City.
A race shaped up for the District 40 state House seat currently held by Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid. Enid Republican Taylor Venus filed Friday.
Two years ago, Caldwell defeated Venus in the Republican primary with 53.2% of the vote. This time, since no Democrat filed, the winner of the June 30 primary will be elected.
The other two House incumbents representing portions of Garfield County drew no opponents and will retain office.
Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, represents District 38, while Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Yukon, represents District 41.
Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, also was unopposed for re-election to the District 58 seat.
In the state Senate, incumbent Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, drew an opponent in Republican challenger David Mason, of Enid. No Democrats filed, so the race will be decided in the June 30 primary.
Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, retained his District 27 seat, which covers much of Northwest Oklahoma and the Panhandle, since he drew no opposition.
For Oklahoma Corporation Commission, incumbent Republican Todd Hiett filed for re-election and drew a Republican challenger, Harold Spradling, of Cherokee. Libertarian Todd Hagopian, of Bixby, also filed.
At the national level, Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe filed for re-election. He drew 10 opponents. Republicans filing against Inhofe were J.J. Stitt, of Kingfisher; John Tompkins, of Oklahoma City; and Neil Mavis, of Tulsa.
Democrats filing were Sheila Bilyeu, who lists residences in Flagstaff, Ariz., and Freedom; Abby Broyles, of Oklahoma City; Elysabeth Britt, of Oklahoma City; and R.O. "Joe" Cassity Jr., of Ponca City.
Libertarian Robert Murphy, of Norman, and independents Joan Farr, of Tulsa, and A.D. Nesbit, of Ada, also filed.
U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, a Republican representing the 3rd Congressional District, filed for re-election and drew a Democrat opponent, Zoe Midyett, of Wellston.
The primary election in all races will be June 30, while the runoff will be Aug. 25. The general election is Nov. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.