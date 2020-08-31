Local Red Cross volunteers helping those affected by Hurricane Laura

Enid volunteers are among a team of more than 40 Red Cross team members from Kansas and Oklahoma helping Gulf Coast residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Laura struck the Gulf Coasts of eastern Texas and Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 20, claiming at least six lives, destroying homes and businesses and setting records as one of the strongest storms to ever strike Louisiana.
Conditions in Louisiana remain dire, said Oklahoma Red Cross Executive Director May Ann White.
"Hundreds of thousands of people are without power," she said. "And while the full extent of damage isn’t yet known, preliminary estimates indicate that some 8,000 homes could either be destroyed or majorly damaged across Louisiana and Texas."
In the wake of the storm, the Red Cross has mobilized more than 1,300 trained disaster workers to "support relief efforts on the ground or virtually," White said.
"We are supporting local officials and community response plans, which are focused on providing shelter, food and comfort to those in need," she said.
The team of 1,300 workers includes 45 from Oklahoma and Kansas, and at least two from Enid.
Enid local Harry Hammond deployed with one of Oklahoma's four Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) to assist efforts in Louisiana. The four ERVs from Oklahoma joined a team of 20 Red Cross ERVs that been "circulating through accessible areas to provide ready-to-eat meals, water and snacks," White said.
Sunday night, more than 20,000 people were provided a safe place to stay by various agencies in emergency lodgings, including shelters and, in some circumstances, hotels, White said. Already, the Red Cross has served more than 24,000 meals and snacks, with the help of local partners.
While crews help on the ground in Louisiana, other Red Cross workers, like Janet Cordell, of Enid, are working remotely, coordinating services for families displaced by the hurricane.
Cordell, who serves as the Red Cross medical services lead for Oklahoma, has been working with a team to make sure those displaced by the hurricane are able to get medications and medical equipment that were lost in the storm.
Her team's efforts have been focused on a group of families that temporarily have been relocated from Louisiana to Oklahoma City.
Helping those affected by disaster is not a new ordeal for Cordell.
She helped those displaced by Hurricane Katrina, followed by Hurricane Rita, in 2005. Her first incident as the medical services lead for Oklahoma was the Oklahoma State University Homecoming Parade crash on Oct. 24, 2015, which claimed four lives and injured more than 40.
"That was a trial by fire," Cordell said of the parade crash, after which she helped arrange medical services for the students and bystanders injured in the crash.
But, Cordell's time in the Red Cross — spanning more than 50 years — has been more quiet service than "trial by fire."
She was drawn to the service by the example of her mother, who was a Red Cross Army nurse in World War II, and her father, who survived the Bataan Death March.
Cordell said she got her start with the Red Cross alongside her mom, teaching Red Cross swimming and lifesaving classes, then volunteering with blood drives at the University of Oklahoma in 1967.
She's kept volunteering for the Red Cross for more than five decades, Cordell said, because she just likes helping people.
"When you're in a vulnerable position after a crisis, you just don't know what to do, and we can help," Cordell said. "And, there's always going to be ongoing needs. There's always going to be disasters."
If people want to help those affected by Hurricane Laura, or other disasters, Cordell advised against drives to collect clothes or other material items, unless a reputable nonprofit has put out a request for specific items.
Oftentimes, Cordell said large shipments of items like clothes and housewares, donated in good faith, go to waste, because people in the affected area have no way to store them, and there often aren't systems to distribute the goods to those in need.
Instead, she recommended donating to American Red Cross, or to a faith-based or credible nonprofit to help those in need. If you are part of a denomination that works directly with sister churches in the affected area, Cordell said that also is a good way to make a positive impact.
Cordell advised if you want a donation to go to a specific disaster, such as Hurricane Laura, to specify that in the payment.
Several nonprofit ranking services, including Charity Navigator, at https://www.charitynavigator.org, provide rankings of nonprofits, their finances and effectiveness.
And, Cordell said, the Red Cross always is looking for more volunteers.
For information on volunteering with the Red Cross, or to donate, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/oklahoma.html.
It's unclear how long teams will be responding to Laura. But, what is clear, Cordell said, is help will be needed again in the future.
"In Oklahoma, it isn't if we're going to have a disaster," she said, "it's when we are going to have a disaster."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.