Local law officers attend training

About 40 area law enforcement officers trained Tuesday at Enid Police Department in handling encounters with those suffering from excited delirium.
EPD Capt. Tim Jacobi said officers often encounter people under the influence of drugs but not always suffering from excited delirium.
"It's not uncommon at all," Jacobi said of officers encounter those on drugs. "We very likely see that on a daily basis."
The training was offered at the police in a morning and afternoon class to maximize the number who could attend.
"Excited Delirium De-escalation Tactics and Avoiding In-Custody Death" was presented by Chuck Haggard, a former law enforcement officer with more than 30 years experience and a former member of Kansas Army National Guard.
Excited delirium is broadly defined as a state of agitation, excitability, paranoia, aggression and apparent immunity to pain, often associated with stimulant use and certain psychiatric disorders, according to Lexipol LLC, a private company based in California that provides policy manuals, training bulletins and consulting services to law enforcement agencies, fire departments and other public safety departments. Excited delirium is a widely accepted entity in forensic pathology and is cited by medical examiners to explain the sudden in-custody death of individuals who are combative and in a highly agitated state.
Agencies attending Tuesday's training were Enid Police Department were Garfield County Sheriff's Office, Enid Public Schools Campus Police and Waukomis Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.