Loaves & Fishes asking community to give to online version of Letter Carriers' Food Drive

Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma is asking the community to give online to the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, to meet increased need for food assistance during the ongoing coronavirus crisis and economic downturn.
The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive normally takes place in May each year, with U.S. Postal Service letter carriers collecting food from Enid addresses to support Loaves & Fishes and hungry Enid families.
This year, though, the event was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The drive brings in about 20,000 pounds of food, and increases public awareness of food insecurity in Enid, said Loaves & Fishes executive director Lydia Kelley.
Kelley said the absence of the food drive this year was sorely felt, as the pandemic drastically increased demand for services at the food pantry.
"That's 20,000 pounds of food we're missing out on," Kelley said, "and not having those donations come in hurts, especially when our need is higher."
To help bridge that gap, the National Association of Letter Carriers has launched an ongoing virtual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, urging postal customers to give online to the virtual food drive, which NALC will use to benefit food pantries. Donors can select which pantry, including Loaves & Fishes, they want to benefit from the money raised by NALC.
“The need for food assistance is more urgent than ever and we want to give everyone the opportunity to continue to meet that need,” NALC President Fredric Rolando said. "Food insecurity in Oklahoma has increased as the result of COVID-19, making this drive more important than ever."
"We are so appreciative of the letter carriers for being innovative, to make this food drive happen," Kelley said.
Katie Long, Loaves & Fishes assistant director, said the online food drive allows Loaves & Fishes to use its buying power through Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to maximize the impact of each dollar donated. She said the campaign also is beneficial because it uses the reach of the Postal Service to increase awareness of food insecurity and services provided at Loaves & Fishes.
"The Letter Carriers Food Drive is important for us, because it connects us to members of our community we might not normally reach," Long said, "and this allows people who might not regularly donate, to donate and further our mission of feeding those in need."
Online donations are marked in increments of $34 — the amount it costs Loaves & Fishes to feed a family for one month — or donors can choose their own amount.
To donate online through NALC to benefit Loaves & Fishes, visit https://tinyurl.com/LoavesFishes2020NALC, or mail checks to Food Drive, c/o NALC, PO Box 24, Enid, OK 73702.
