Library partners with Coach-A-Kid on virtual mentoring effort

Coach-A-Kid Enid is partnering with Public Library of Enid and Garfield County to offer online mentoring services, with hopes of connecting more youth with adult mentors.
Coach-A-Kid Enid’s mission is to improve academic achievement with a focus on reading and math, building self-esteem, establishing positive relationships and to help children overcome negative behaviors.
John Gray, director of Coach-A-Kid for Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, said the mentoring program had to discontinue its traditional in-person, in-school model, at least for now, because of health concerns and access issues in the schools.
Theri Ray, teen librarian at the library, said when she heard Gray wanted to expand virtual mentoring, she thought the library was a natural place to offer a dedicated mentoring space.
"Providing resources for area teens is really my passion, so it seemed natural we would talk about ways to collaborate and help more teens in our area," Ray said.
One of three study rooms on the ground floor of the library has been converted to a mentoring room, with a table, chairs, a large monitor and camera. The space can be used for youth to connect with a mentor anywhere in the world, for local mentors to connect with kids, or for in-person mentoring, for those who meet COVID-19 prevention criteria.
Ray said the space and equipment already were available, so no fundraising or budget changes were necessary.
"Providing resources to teens is something the library already does," Ray said. "It's one of the great things your tax dollars supports."
Gray said he has 21 mentors signed up for this year, but with the "blessing in disguise" of moving to virtual mentor visits, he's hoping to grow the program. Ideally, he'd like to provide a mentor for every student in Enid Public Schools.
Connecting youth with more professionals could open their eyes, Gray said, to career opportunities they didn't know were within reach, or maybe didn't even know existed.
"There's all these new technology jobs, where businesses don't have enough qualified people to hire," Gray said. "It's all about knowing about these new opportunities, and knowing the steps you need to get there."
Ray said making connections between youth and mentors, to facilitate that kind of information-sharing, is in line with the library's core mission.
"Because the library is all about providing information, this is a natural fit — to connect young people with older people who can provide information about not just career paths, but relationships and life in general," Ray said. "There's a wealth of information there that, as we separate from each other in community, we are losing, and there's real value in rebuilding those connections."
Anyone interested in signing up their child for mentoring services, or in volunteering to be a mentor, can contact Gray at (580) 233-7220 or email jgray@yfsenid.org.
Ray said mentors likely will get back far more than what they put into the program.
"There's a tremendous opportunity here to do something good for the community," Ray said, "and we feel good when we give back and do something good for others."
