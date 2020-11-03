Lahoma residents approve change to treasurer post, tax

Lahoma voters approved two proposals before them Tuesday.
Proposition 1 will make the treasurer position an appointed post at the end of the current treasurer’s term. The town’s mayor will make the appointment with approval of the town council.
The vote was 116-92, or 55.77%, in favor.
Proposition 2 calls for a half-cent excise tax to raise money for work on town buildings and facilities.
The vote was 110-101, or 52.13%, in favor.
Blaine County
• Sheriff — Republican Travis Daugherty defeated Democrat Brian A. Johnson 2,703-1,158, or 70.01%.
• County clerk — Republican D. Jennifer Haigler defeated independent Tracy D. Walker 2,868-929, or 75.53%.
Grant County
• County proposition — Voters narrowly approved the continuation of a quarter-cent sales tax for 10 years. Money raised is used for maintenance at Grant County Fairgrounds.
The vote was 1,103-1,027, or 51.78%, in favor.
Kingfisher County
• County proposition — Voters approved a five-year continuation of a half-cent sales tax that has been on the books for 10 years. Money raised has been used for rural fire departments, libraries, roads, fairgrounds maintenance, Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office.
The vote was 3,697-2,572, or 58.97%, in favor.
• City of Kingfisher proposition — A plan for a new one-third cent sales tax for capital improvement projects failed with 978, or 50.33%, voting against, compared to 965 voting in favor. The tax would replace a one-third cent tax that expired in October and would have started Jan. 1, 2021.
Supporters said the first project that would have been funded was a new fire station on the site of the current station. It also would have funded infrastructure and street improvements.
Woods County
• County proposition — Voters approved a plan to create a countywide 522 District to benefit EMS services in the county. A property tax assessment of 3 mils will be levied to provide funds for EMS services in Alva, Freedom and Waynoka.
The vote was 2,089-1,523, or 57.83%, in favor.
• Freedom Public Schools bond issue — Voters narrowly defeated a $765,000 bond issue to remodel the gymnasium and ag building, and fund work on the school building.
The vote was 159-108, or 59.55%, in favor. However, school bond issues require a 60% supermajority for passage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.