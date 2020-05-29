Journey House expanding services, raising awareness with help of Tyson grant

Journey House Pregnancy Resource Center is starting a new abortion recovery support group, and is working to raise public awareness of its services in the community with the help of a $5,000 grant from Tyson Foods.
The faith-based resource center, at 1008 W. Cherry, provides ultrasounds, pregnancy testing, coaching and mentoring, educational resources and referrals to medical services for area women facing challenges during pregnancy.
Journey House also provides emotional and spiritual support, referrals and help signing up for services such as SoonerCare and food stamps and connections to local nonprofits and churches that can help with issues such as poverty and food insecurity. Screenings for sexually transmitted diseases and infections, including tests for gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, HIV, herpes and hepatitis C, are provided.
Amy Voth, Journey House executive director, said demand at the resource center has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, as other resource centers have closed. April was the center's busiest month since it opened two years ago, and clients were coming from as far away as Oklahoma City, Voth said.
Abortion support group
Journey House is working to continue expanding its services, Voth said, by offering a support group for women who've had abortions.
"It's for people who are looking for healing and hope," Voth said, "and to share with women who've experienced the same thing."
Women who have had abortions often feel they can't receive support from their families and from church, because of stigma surrounding abortion, Voth said.
"It's often seen as a shameful thing, especially in the church," Voth said, "and we want them to be able to have a safe place where they can find acceptance and healing on the other side of abortion."
Voth said she hopes the support program, titled "Forgiven and Set Free," will have a "ripple effect" through the lives of women who participate, and into the community and its churches, to offer more support and grace to women who've had abortions.
The support group will begin this summer, and will have a maximum of five participants and two leaders at a time. Voth said all other details of the group, including meeting locations and times, are being kept confidential for the privacy and safety of women who participate in the program.
Anyone interested in participating in the group can contact Journey House at (580) 234-5660.
Increasing visibility
One of the hurdles to getting pregnancy resources to women in need is making sure they know Journey House is available, Voth said.
She hopes to address that need with the help of a $5,000 grant Journey House recently received from Tyson Foods.
"We're very thankful Tyson is helping us, and is going to help us get the word out that we offer these services for free," Voth said.
Phillip Kenedy, Enid chaplain for Tyson Foods, said each plant was provided $5,000 by Tyson Foods to offer to a nonprofit that makes a positive impact in the community.
"Journey House was chosen because they do help with pregnancy issues for our community," Kenedy said, "and they do have impact and serve some of our team members."
