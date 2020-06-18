Jail administrator institutes staff rank structure, training

Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority heard reports Thursday on the detention facility from Jail Administrator Ben Crooks and administrative secretary Kathy Voth during a special meeting.
The meeting, rescheduled from June 11, began at 5:30 p.m. at Garfield County Sheriff's Office, 216 W. Oxford.
Crooks presented the board with a six-page handout of items covered during his report of operations at the jail.
He said the jail's population, currently at 167 inmates — 128 male and 39 female — was holding steady but beginning to increase.
Crooks said nine new employees were set to start July 1. He said when they began, it would be with the required training for staff.
There were 72 "serious incidents" at the jail from January through April 1, an average of 18 a month. From May through June 18, there had been 16 "serous incidents," and average of eight per month and a 55% decrease.
"I think this has to do with staffing, with the approach from management," Crooks told the board.
He said a rank structure at the facility has been implemented and a chain of command established. The structure consists of a first lieutenant, a second lieutenant, sergeants, corporal and detention officers. Each rank also has its duties outlined.
Crooks said his intent was to establish a rank structure so people could not "go looking" for the answer they wanted.
"By establishing this rank structure you establish communication up and down," he said.
He said he also established and implemented an employee evaluation process and form. Crooks said he wants the evaluations to focus on positives and ensure everyone knows what their jobs require them to do.
Crooks also updated the board on training at the jail. A new training lieutenant position has been established, as well as curriculums for new officers and in-service trainings. Since April 1, 450 hours of training have been conducted by staff.
Policy and procedures have been examined and 139 policies have been developed, customized, reviewed and implemented using specialized software and development process. Employee training is web-based, self-guided, in addition to in-person training. Testing is required for each policy and employee, and are logged electronically.
Crooks said post orders were developed and implemented in 12 critical posts for detention officers, ensuring each knows their duties. Job descriptions also were developed and implemented for all positions at the facility.
Crooks said the jail also went from a one-week menu for inmates to a two-week menu and increased safety measures in the facility's kitchen, with knifes tethered to counters and mats placed in washing areas.
"It wasn’t lavish but it was good," he said of the food served to inmates. "Food in a correctional setting is an important thing. It’s important to get the food right and it's important to consider the types of foods you’re doing."
He said the two-week menu would offer a wider variety of meals for inmates, which are prepared by a service staff of female inmates.
"They really work hard and take pride in what they do," Crooks said. "They enjoy it and learn something."
During an update concerning COVID-19, Crooks said there have been no positive cases inside the jail. He said there was a single positive case after someone left the jail but that was three weeks ago.
In her report, Voth said Buddy Carroll, of County Budgeting Services, LLC, a CPA used by Garfield County, had come to the detention facility to observe and review how financials are being handled.
"Buddy said that he is 'pleased with our understanding' and that 'We are well adopted to maintaining the expenditures,'" Voth told the board. "He and I reviewed the purchasing revenues and the accountability of our expenditures. We have viable expenditures and were are verifying the need."
Voth said they are moving forward on training with a Stillwater company that readies counties to follow Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector guidelines. The next training class is scheduled for August.
