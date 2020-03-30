Jackson Diamond Jewelers honors first responders

Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year received special gifts Monday afternoon from Ryan Jackson, of Jackson Diamond Jewelers, albeit with less pomp and circumstance than usual.
Enid Fire Department Training Officer Mark Meier and Enid Police Department Officer Greg Schaer were named Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year, respectively, earlier this year.
In honor of their achievement, Jackson Diamond Jewelers presented each with a specially made ring to commemorate their accomplishment.
Ryan Jackson presented the men with their rings, absent his father Curt Jackson, who was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing.
“It’s amazing,” Meier said, examining his new ring. “It fits great. It looks amazing.”
He said it was definitely an honor.
“I’m thankful for their support to first responders,” Meier said. “I’m just thankful to get to serve the people in this community where I grew up. I’ve been working at my dream job for 28 years.”
“It’s fantastic,” Schaer said of his ring. “It’s incredible that they do that for us. It’s very humbling.
“There’s so many other people here that deserve it and I don’t necessarily think showing up and doing what’s expected you every day necessarily makes me any better than anybody else,” he said. “I think anyone out there is deserving of this.”
The rings are made in the Jackson Diamond Jewelers shop, 205 W. Randolph. Schaer was the 10th EPD officer to receive a ring. Meier was the second member of the EFD to receive a ring.
Ryan Jackson said the ring for the firefighters was designed with input from EFD Chief Joe Jackson and Fire Marshal Ken Helms.
“We’re really happy to do this every year. It’s been a privilege for us too show our appreciation to these officers and firefighters,” Jackson said. “We appreciate them allowing us to do this for them. We got a synopsis on each of the officers receiving this award, and based on that, they seem more than deserving.”
