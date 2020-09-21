Integris recently was honored with two awards from Press Ganey, a South Bend, Ind.-based health care company that produces patient satisfaction surveys.
Press Ganey recently announced the recipients of its annual performance achievement awards, "honoring top-performing health care organizations who continue to excel despite immense challenges and demands presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a press release.
The company’s 2020 Pinnacle of Excellence, Guardian of Excellence, NDNQI and Success Story awards recognize more than 400 organizations that "met stringent requirements for superior performance to improve the delivery of patient-centered care and foster exceptional workforce engagement," according to the press release.
Lakeside Women’s Hospital and Integris Meadowlake at Bass Baptist Health Center both received the Guardian of Excellence Award for Patient Experience. This award honors organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile for each reporting period of the award year for patient experience, engagement or clinical quality performance. More than 350 organizations received this "prestigious recognition," according to the press release.
Integris Family Care Baptist received the Pinnacle of Excellence Award, also for Patient Experience. This honor recognizes top-performing health care organizations for achieving and maintaining consistently high levels of excellence over three years in patient experience, employee engagement, physician engagement or clinical quality performance. This award is given to only four client partners in each category. "These organizations represent the leading edge of patient-centered care," according to the press release.
“The caregivers and staff of Integris Health touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer of Press Ganey. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care. I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress, and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”
