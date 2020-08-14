Hope Outreach Ministries receives cash, material donations from Nextlink

Hope Outreach Ministries received two pallets of supplies and a $1,000 donation Thursday from internet service provider Nextlink.
Several Nextlink employees gathered at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Hope Outreach Homeless Ministry day shelter, along with members of Hope Outreach's parenting and transitional housing ministries, to present the donations.
Susan Sullivan, Nextlink director of education initiatives, said the company recently expanded into Enid, at 5111 Enterprise, and wanted to give back to the Enid community.
Giving back to and serving those in need is an important part of Nextlink's corporate culture, Sullivan said, started by late company founder Daniel Gilbert and continued by current CEO Bill Baker.
"If our company is doing well, we want to give back to the communities we serve," Sullivan said. "It's in the giving that we receive."
Sullivan said the company tries to pick at least four communities each year to give back to, by providing donations to nonprofits that serve those most in need.
Nextlink employees started gathering donations from among themselves in March, focusing on things the homeless and parenting ministry clients could use. By Thursday, they'd amassed two pallets of towels, shampoo, razors, coffee, toothbrushes, soap and other supplies.
Sullivan said getting the employees involved is important, instead of just having the company write a check.
"We try to encourage our employees to see that 'God's been good to you, and you can afford to give back a little bit,'" she said. "Everyone has been really great about donating."
Matt Lohman, Hope Outreach Ministries CEO, said the donated supplies, along with the $1,000 cash donation, come at a time of great need.
"This support is really encouraging, and it's really important right now," Lohman said, "because with COVID, donations have been down."
Lohman said donations have been down, both in donated goods for Hope Outreach Thrift Store, at 215 S. Van Buren, and in monetary donations.
While donations have been going down, Lohman said demand for Hope Outreach's services has been going up — also because of COVID.
"Donations like this are something that really helps, especially as the need grows," Lohman said.
Lohman said donations of coffee, towels, diapers and diaper wipes still are needed, and monetary donations always are needed to keep the ministry running.
Physical donations can be brought to the thrift store, at 215 S. Van Buren, and checks can be sent made payable to Hope Outreach Ministries at PO Box 1067, Enid OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.