Helm announces candidacy for sheriff

Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm has announced his candidacy for sheriff.
Candidates must file April 8-10 for the Nov. 3 general election. The primary election is June 30. If needed, a primary runoff is set for Aug. 25. Oklahoma sheriffs serve four-year terms.
Helm, an Enid resident, has been with Garfield County Sheriff's Office since 2007, when he joined the staff of the jail. He served as a reserve deputy and became a full-time deputy in 2009. As a deputy, Helm served several years as a K-9 officer before promoting to sergeant over patrol. He was named interim undersheriff, undersheriff and in July 2019 was named as sheriff by Garfield County commissioners.
Helm has been in law enforcement for more than 14 years. He has more than 1,600 hours of Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training training, completed an 80-hour sheriff's academy, completed the 120-hour FBI leadership training, completed a 100-hour tactical operator school and has 64 hours in less-lethal instructor training. Helm also has intermediate certifications and is instructor certified in multiple areas of law enforcement.
"I would like to continue as sheriff because I am a crime fighter at heart. I think with my experience from doing every aspect of the sheriff’s office, everything they offer, I can bring a lot to the department to steer them in a positive direction as a leader," Helm said. "When I became sheriff it was an overnight transition due to deaths within the department.
"During my time as interim sheriff, I made several changes to better equip the sheriff's department, starting with purchasing new body armor, new Tasers, and body and in-car cameras for all patrol," he said. "I then upgraded the radio system to improve officer safety and updated the phone and communications recording system in dispatch. I’ve bettered the department by adding command staff, we're in the process of implementing new policies. I implemented a new hiring board and assigned a training coordinator."
Helm said he's also made improvements at Garfield County Detention Facility.
"During this process, I also did updates at the jail by adding new policy, changing around the administration and working with the commission to add a five-panel board to the jail to help with oversight of the jail," he said. "A new training position was implemented to help with jail policy and new employee training in transition from being a civilian to a jailer."
He said new tower controls, which allows for easier movement through the jail, have been made. Future upgrades will be made to stay current with future needs of expansion. Helm said the jail was in the process of adding Guard1 software to ensure accountability for inmates, which include suicide watch and medication dispensing.
"We are currently in the process of adding iPads for the inmates to allow better access to family and increase communications to the jail administrator," Helm said, "along with the easier access to the new library that we’re improving daily."
Helm said if he's elected, residents would see improved relationships with the communities in the county and the county's schools.
"The county will see more building of relationships with the NAACP, the schools and other communities," he said. "We plan to continue to teach the teachers in in-school services prior to the school year in current trends of drugs, alcohol and other issues."
He said residents also would see a difference in the office's deputies.
"Patrols in the county will be still be maintained, with an emphasis on community and rural policing," Helm said. "You will see a difference in the deputies as far as crisis intervention de-escalation, along with their knowledge of mental health. You will notice more knowledge-based interactions with deputies when called to assist."
He said his experience with Garfield County Sheriff's Office will benefit both the department and the residents of the county.
"I know my knowledge of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office over the years will assist me in leading the sheriff's office well into the future," Helm said. "I have developed a good rapport with our deputies, the commissioners and community leaders."
Helm is a member of Enid First Assembly Christian Church in Enid. He's lived in Oklahoma since he moved here in the fourth grade and is a graduate of Kremlin-Hillsdale High School.
He said he enjoys woodworking, welding, fabricating and spending time with my family at the lake, which includes his wife Teresa, sons Jarred and Devon, and daughter Kristin.
For more information about Helm, see his election page on Facebook titled "Jody Helm for Garfield County Sheriff.'
"The deputies are an awesome group to work with and I would hope that would continue," Helm said. "I’m level-headed. I’m fair and I have a drive to continue to be a crime fighter for the Garfield County citizens and would love to continue doing so."
