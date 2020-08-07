Hanor Smokin' Red Dirt BBQ returns to downtown

The Hanor Smokin’ Red Dirt BBQ, presented by Kush Gardens, returns to downtown Enid on Friday with live music and events.
The barbecue, usually held in April, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is returning on First Friday and will finish Saturday with even more new events, said Frank Baker, director of digital marketing and promotions for Chisholm Trail Broadcasting.
“KCBS (Kansas City Barbecue Society) has a lot of safety protocols that are involved, a lot of people involved with the barbecue will have masks on, and we will strive to make this as safe as possible for everybody,” Baker said.
Friday will feature two events: the first-ever Backyard BBQ contest and SCA Steak Cookoff competition.
Baker said the Backyard BBQ contest, presented by Security National Bank, Garfield Furniture, Copperhead Coatings and Enid Brewing Company, allows cooks to enter their favorite dishes and “take baby steps” into competition barbecue. Cooks will compete for $500 prize money in a people’s choice contest.
“Anybody can enter and they can bring whatever they think their speciality is,” Baker said.
Also featured during the competition are tickets for a barbecue and beer experience or a barbecue and bourbon experience.
For the Backyard BBQ contest, the city of Enid is closing Maine from Independence to the alley on Friday. The closure will begin at 1 p.m., according to a city news release for the event, which is scheduled for 3-10 p.m.
Baker said 50 teams will compete for $2,900 prize money in the SCA Steak Cookoff competition, sponsored by Jumbo Foods and Pollard Farms.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Enid Noon AMBUCS will have its barbecue lunch in Stride Bank Center’s Grand Ballroom. The cost is $8 per plate.
“They do such good work with those who have disabilities in the community,” Baker said. “I think this is good chance to come out and thank them for the work they do in the community.”
Also Saturday, 54 teams from across a six-state area will compete for $15,000 in prize money in the barbecue competition. Teams will compete in chicken, ribs, pork and brisket.
The awards ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.