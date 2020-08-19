Oklahoma Arts Council is offering grants to bring more art to Oklahoma's military communities.
The state agency’s Oklahoma Arts and the Military Grants program can provide up to $5,000 to nonprofit organizations, local and tribal governments, universities and public libraries for eligible arts programming including classes, workshops, professional development, performances and exhibitions. Military and veteran support organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 15.
Grant funds can be used to cover artist fees, consultant fees, art supplies, marketing expenses and other approved costs. Online and virtual programming also can be supported as Oklahoma Arts Council responds to needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities must take place between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.
“Oklahoma Arts and the Military Grants can empower organizations to tap the transformative qualities of the arts to serve active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans and immediate family and caregivers,” said Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples. “Meaningful needs within the military community can be met through engagement with the literary, performing and visual arts. Following the lead of the National Endowment for the Arts’ Creative Forces initiative, our agency is proud to offer this to organizations wishing to serve military-connected Oklahomans.”
Applications and guidelines are available at arts.ok.gov. For more information, contact Oklahoma Arts Council Arts Education Director Jennifer Allen-Barron at (405) 521-2036 or jennifer.allen-barron@arts.ok.gov.
Oklahoma Arts and the Military Grants are made possible in part by funding from National Endowment for the Arts and Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.