Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging announces the availability of Older Americans Act funds for legally formed public, private and nonprofit organizations in Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Major and Noble counties.
Funding is available through a request for proposal process for home repair, legal assistance, legal community education, transportation, outreach, congregate meals, nutrition counseling, nutrition education, home delivered meals, health promotion/disease prevention and caregiver support.
Service specifications and proposal guide may be obtained by contacting Valerie Snethen, director, at Area Agency on Aging, 202 W. Broadway, Suite A, Enid, OK 73701. Phone (580) 234-7475 or email vsnethen@ltcaenid.org.
Closing date for applications is 4 p.m., March 27. A proposer conference will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at The Non-Profit Center, 114 S. Independence. Attendance at the conference is required in order to be considered for funding. Reservations are due Tuesday to confirm attendance.
