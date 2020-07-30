Jami Groendyke was sworn in as a new Northern Oklahoma College regent last week at the July Board of Regents meeting.
She was sworn in July 22 at Renfro Center at NOC Tonkawa by David R. Bandy, an associate judge for the 8th District in Oklahoma serving Kay and Noble counties.
Groendkye, an Enid real estate appraiser originally from Claremore, is a 2003 graduate of Northern Oklahoma College, earning an associate's degree in science from NOC Enid, according to a news release. She also played on the Lady Jets’ basketball team.
She later earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from the University of Oklahoma in 2005. She previously served as a trustee to the Northern Oklahoma College Foundation, her term ending June 30.
Groendkye has worked in youth athletics and health promotion in the Enid area since 2006.
