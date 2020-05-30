Gaslight Theatre is set to open Monday while following restrictions set by local, state and federal authorities, as the city moves into phase 3 of its reopening plan.
However, Enid’s AMC Classic Oakwood Mall 8 theater will remain closed. AMC Theatres said a July reopening of its theaters across the country is likely, according to NPR. Updates can be found on the AMC’s website, and AMC Stubs A-List members can stream with AMC Theatres on Demand.
At Gaslight, board president Ginny Shipley has been working with the board of directors to ensure a safe and responsible opening next week.
Gaslight’s drama camp, a summer opportunity for elementary school students, will begin Monday with strict guidelines. The theatre will host only one summer session as opposed to the usual two, and students will perform a show — an alternative production of “Sleeping Beauty” — at the end of the four-week session June 27-28.
“Camp instructors will be wearing masks when it’s appropriate, and gloves will be worn when parceling out snacks.”
All plates, bowls and cutlery used for camp will be disposable, and temperatures will be taken upon arrival.
“Enrollment has decreased a little, but we’re doing it for the kids who want to do it. It’s a great program,” Shipley said, “and I think everyone will be safe. It will be a good time.”
Gaslight productions also will resume with limitations. Shipley said “Shakespeare in the Park” is rehearsing in small group shifts in accordance with guidelines from Enid Mayor George Pankonin and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The show will take place July 10-12.
“We don’t have more than 10 people rehearsing together, and we’ll sanitize the theater in between each group’s use,” she said.
Gaslight's May show, “No Exit,” has been rescheduled for June 5-7 and June 11-13, and the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” will open July 31.
“Only 80 tickets will be sold for each performance of ‘No Exit,’ which is about a third of what our auditorium holds,” Shipley said.
The auditorium also will have house managers seat people the appropriate distance before each show.
“We’re going to seat people every other row and leave a couple seats between each group that arrives together,” Shipley said. “We’re trying hard not to seat audience members in close proximity to others.”
Masks will be a choice for audience members but required for Gaslight’s staff, including house managers and bar servers. Hors d’oeuvres will not be served on opening nights.
“We want to continue what we do, but of course we’re going to be careful and keep people safe,” Shipley said.
A complete list of guidelines will be available for viewing at the box office, and show information can be found on the Gaslight Theatre website, www.gaslighttheatre.org.
