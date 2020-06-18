Garfield County Industrial Park awarded $800,000 EDA grant

Garfield County Industrial Park is a recipient of an Economic Development Administration grant for $800,000 to fund infrastructure improvements.
The EDA grant will be matched with $225,394 in local funds and is expected to create a minimum of 30 jobs.
Enid Regional Development Alliance Marketing & Project Manager Trent Misak said the project would create six spots for new businesses with a "conservative estimate" of each business creating five new jobs.
The industrial park is managed by Garfield County Industrial Authority and is located at Enterprise Drive and 54th. There are four businesses in the park — Tyson Foods, Nextlink Internet, Winfield United and Cogent. The grant funds will be used to construct a new road to Enterprise Drive along with constructing water and wastewater infrastructure.
"Supporting our communities as they work to provide vital infrastructure for businesses is a top priority for President Trump," said Dana Gartzke, performing the delegated duties of the assistant secretary of commerce for economic development. "This investment will fund the construction of new water, wastewater and road infrastructure to serve businesses that are looking to expand at the Garfield Industrial Park. The project's location in an opportunity zone will attract new private investment to north-central Oklahoma."
This funding will serve one of Oklahoma’s 117 opportunity zones. Created by President Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, opportunity zones are spurring economic development in economically-distressed communities nationwide, according to EDA.
In June 2019, EDA added opportunity zones as an investment priority, which increases the number of catalytic opportunity zone-related projects EDA can fund to fuel greater public investment in these areas.
"This $800,000 award is one of the largest economic development grants awarded in our area. The GCIA board of directors is looking forward to the infrastructure improvements that will allow potential companies to locate in the remaining 65 available acres," said Don Roberts, chair of the GCIA board. "On behalf of the GCIA board, we express appreciation to city of Enid, Enid Regional Development Alliance and Northern Oklahoma Development Authority for their collaboration in applying for the funds."
For more information about Garfield County Industrial Park, contact ERA Executive Director Lisa Powell at (580) 233-4232 or email powell@growenid.com.
