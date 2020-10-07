Garfield County Court Clerk's Office to reopen Thursday

Garfield County Court Clerk's Office will reopen Thursday morning, after closing Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its staff.
Visitors to the office Monday morning were greeted by a sign stating the office was closed until further notice.
James Simunek, Garfield County Board of Commissioners chairman, said about half the staff members of the office tested positive for COVID-19, and are isolating at home. The remainder of the office staff tested negative, he said, and will reopen the office for normal court business Thursday morning.
Simunek said masks will be worn in the office, and the county is sanitizing the office each evening. Normal court functions should resume after the office reopens, Simunek said.
