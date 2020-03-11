Garber senior racking up string of accomplishments

By any measure, being a valedictorian, or a member of a championship basketball team, or a class leader, or winning prizes at livestock shows would be reason for a high school student to celebrate. But Garber High School student Damon Malaska has managed to rack up all those, and other accomplishments, in his senior year.
Malaska was one of a trio of Garber High students, with Koda Oller and David Nagel, who raised more than $6,400 for local charities over the holiday season. At school, Malaska has been busy as a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, senior class vice president, with National Honor Society, and bringing in the grades necessary to be his class' co-valedictorian.
Working with his show animals and participating in FFA also have been passions for Malaska, who recently showed the reserve grand champion lamb at the Garfield County Spring Livestock Show, and Monday evening auctioned off his reserve champion Dorset lamb at the Northwest District Junior Livestock Show.
Malaska said he's been showing animals since fifth grade, and he was pleased to place so well in his senior year.
But, aside from the awards, he said showing livestock has garnered him an appreciation for hard work, dedication and leadership.
Malaska also recently earned his State Farmer Degree in FFA, the highest award given to high school students by Oklahoma FFA Association.
"It feels great to receive that," Malaska said. "Not a lot of people get that in the state, and it's a big accomplishment because you have to put so much work in for it."
Earning the degree requires students to earn degrees in their supervised agricultural experiences management (SAE) specialty and from their local FFA chapter, to complete community service, be active in agriculture education, and to complete work experience and earn money in their SAE speciality.
Malaska completed his SAE work in the landscaping specialty, and runs his own lawn care business during the summer.
One of the most exciting chapters in Malaska's high school career came to a close last Saturday, when he and his teammates on the Garber Wolverines basketball team captured the Class A championship.
The Wolverines (26-4) defeated the Arapaho-Butler (27-4) Indians, 53-51, March 7 at Oklahoma State Fair Arena.
"It still feels unreal," Malaska said of the victory. "I woke up the next morning and I couldn't believe we'd done it."
Malaska said the championship was won in countless hours the team put in after practice and on weekends and breaks, in the weight room and on the court.
"We knew what we could do this year, and we did it," Malaska said.
He said winning the championship was the realization of a long-held dream for him and his teammates.
"Ever since I was a little kid, my friends and I, we would be playing at the park or at the Y, and we'd just pretend we were playing in the state championship," Malaska said. "And, we got to see that come true."
This spring, Malaska is looking forward to playing second base on the Garber baseball team. After graduation, he plans to attend Northern Oklahoma College and then transfer to the University of Oklahoma.
As he looks toward college and a career, Malaska said his accomplishments this year carry a lesson that will last long past high school.
"Dreams come true if you dream big," Malaska said. "If you set high standards and work hard, you can achieve those goals and dreams."
