Members of Garber Fire Department recently raised $3,000, split equally in donations to RSVP of Enid, Wheatheart Nutrition at XYZ Garber Senior Center and Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma.
Garber Fire Chief Brady Bond said the department had its annual community appreciation dinner May 16, with a drive-through hot dog and hamburger feed.
The annual dinner usually is a sit-down affair to raise money for scholarships for local high school seniors. This year, Bond said the department wanted to help local food resource centers meet the increased need due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Initially, Bond said the department hoped to be able to provide $500 each to the three nonprofits. But, an unexpected turnout at the drive-through dinner led to the firefighters handing out more than 300 hamburgers and 150 hot dogs, and bringing in more than $2,500 in donations.
"We kicked in a little more to make it $3,000," Bond said, "so we exceeded our goal and were able to double what we'd be able to give."
Members of the fire department joined with representatives of Loaves & Fishes, Wheatheart and RSVP Thursday evening to present the checks, and to hear more about how the funds will help feed those in need.
Fredys Kime, with Wheatheart Nutrition and XYZ Garber Senior Center, said the funds will "make a tremendous difference."
The $1,000 donation will help pay for paint to freshen up the senior center, and any extra funds will help the senior center pay insurance and other overhead costs, Kime said.
XYZ Garber Senior Center, at 602 Main in Garber, serves a meal to local seniors every weekday, and Wheatheart provides about 30 meals for homebound seniors in Garber, Breckenridge and Hunter.
Kylie McFeeters, AmeriCorps nutritionist at Loaves & Fishes, said the $1,000 donation will help Loaves & Fishes purchase more meals to meet an increased demand brought on by the coronavirus and subsequent loss of jobs and pay for many area families.
During its drive-through food distributions, McFeeters said Loaves & Fishes is seeing twice the number of households as usual, and in April alone served 1,200 households.
Christie Baker, executive director at RSVP of Enid, also reported an increase in demand. RSVP is delivering about 200 meals daily, and serving another 90 meals at Enid Senior Center.
"This will help us continue to provide seniors their daily meals and weekend meals," Baker said.
She credited the Garber firefighters for not only volunteering their time and service with the department, but also going above and beyond to support others.
"For these guys to see the need in our seniors and to work so hard for them — it's amazing," Baker said. "To see them going outside themselves to help others is a huge deal."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.